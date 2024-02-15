 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Last Rites Of Organ Donors Will Be Performed With State Honour
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Last Rites Of Organ Donors Will Be Performed With State Honour

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Last Rites Of Organ Donors Will Be Performed With State Honour

In a bid to encourage organ donation, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday, February 15, announced that last rites of those who save the lives of others by donating their organs will be done with state honour.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | PTI

Bhubaneswar, February 15: In a bid to encourage organ donation, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday, February 15, announced that last rites of those who save the lives of others by donating their organs will be done with state honour. Last year, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had announced that his government would accord full state honours to the funeral of organ donors from the state.

The Odisha government has been encouraging people of the state to donate organs. In 2019, CM Patnaik had announced an annual award in the name of "Suraj" of Ganjam district, whose parents' donated six vital organs of their brain-dead son to save lives of others. The Chief Minister had also met Suraj's parents and announced an award of Rs 5 lakh in recognition of their inspiring act.

Read Also
"Politics Should Not Be Done On Sensitive Crime Issues": Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Slams Opposition
article-image

How Suraj's Organs Saved Lives:

Suraj was a resident of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district of Odisha. On October 29, 2019, while he was working in Surat, he sustained critical injuries in a road accident. Despite treatment by the doctors, his condition did not improve and he was declared brain dead on November 2.

Read Also
Video: Former Bureaucrat VK Pandian & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Aide For A Decade Formally Joins...
article-image

Suraj's father, Babuli Sethi, and mother, Gitanjali Sethi then decided to donate his organs - heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes, in a bid to save the life of others. His heart was carried by plane to Fortis Hospital in Mumbai and was transplanted in the body of a woman, both his kidneys and the liver were transplanted in the bodies of three persons in Ahmedabad and his eyes were donated to two persons in Surat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Last Rites Of Organ Donors Will Be Performed With State Honour

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Last Rites Of Organ Donors Will Be Performed With State Honour

US: Elderly Indian-American Motel Owner Pravin Raojibhai Patel Shot Dead In Alabama After...

US: Elderly Indian-American Motel Owner Pravin Raojibhai Patel Shot Dead In Alabama After...

ED Summons Ex-Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra In Latest Setback For TMC Leader

ED Summons Ex-Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra In Latest Setback For TMC Leader

Ajit Pawar Faction Is 'Real' NCP, Rules Maharashtra Assembly Speaker In Another Setback For Sharad...

Ajit Pawar Faction Is 'Real' NCP, Rules Maharashtra Assembly Speaker In Another Setback For Sharad...

Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP After Speaking To Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Politics Is Not For Me'

Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP After Speaking To Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Politics Is Not For Me'