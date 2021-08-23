Odisha: Puri's Jagannath Temple opens door for devotees; see pics

Puri: Odisha’s Puri Jagannath temple opened from Monday for the devotees abiding the pandemic protocols.

The temple which remained closed since April 24 due to the second wave of the pandemic have been opening for the devotees in phases following the decision of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

In the first phase only family members of the servitors were allowed entry on August 12 and 13. In the second phase, the residents of Puri town and in the final phase on August 23 people from across the country are allowed to enter the temple.

According to SJTA’s decision the devotees can have darshan from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays and on the weekends the temple premises will remain closed for sanitization.

“It has been mandatory for the devotees to wear masks both inside and outside the temple. The devotees will have to produce the certificate of two doses of COVID vaccination or RT PCR negative certificate of the test conducted within 96 hours of entering the premises,” said the sources of SJTA.

The SJTA sources also stated that the devotees will be allowed to enter the premises after sanitization from the northeast side of the temple and exit through the north gate.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:38 PM IST