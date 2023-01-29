Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot by ASI near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda; visuals surface |

According to reports, ASI Gopal Das, a police officer stationed at the Gandhi Chowk Outpost in Brajrajnagar, fired multiple shots at the minister. He's been taken into custody. It is unknown why he shot the minister. An investigation is ongoing. Naba Das was on his way to inaugurate a party office in Brajraj Nagar when he was shot at.

The Minister, who is in a critical condition, has been transported to the district hospital in the meantime. Reports state that the gunfire also injured a second person who was with the Minister.

“We are completely shocked after getting the news over phone. Who is involved and why it happened is too early to say. We pray for his speedy recovery. We condemn the incident, and police will carry out a detailed investigation,” said senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya to Odisha TV.

Recently donated gold worth Rs 1 crore to a temple in Maharashtra

Naba Das, recently made headlines after it was claimed that he gave a gold kalas valued at more than Rs 1 crore to a Maharashtrian temple. According to reports, Das sent the kalas, which were composed of 5 kg of silver and 1.7 kg of gold, to the famous Shani shrine in Maharashtra, the Shani Shingnapur temple.

