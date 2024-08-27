Odisha Govt To Cull 20,000 Birds In Response To Avian Influenza Outbreak In Puri's Pipli Town

Representational Image |

Puri: A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in Pipli town of Odisha's Puri district, with detection of the H5N1 avian influenza in several poultry farms, prompting authorities to take initiate containment measures.

As part of containment measures, over 20,000 birds are set to be culled to prevent the spread of the virus to other regions.

The Animal Husbandry Department has initiated the culling process, which is expected to continue for several days.

Local officials are ensuring that all protocols are strictly followed during the operation. In addition to culling, extensive disinfection measures are being implemented in the affected areas to control the virus's spread.

Advisory Issued To Residents Of Pipili Town

Residents in Pipili have been advised to avoid contact with birds and to report any sick or dead poultry to authorities immediately. To further prevent the virus from spreading, a temporary ban on the sale and transport of poultry products from the region has been imposed.

The situation is being closely monitored by health and veterinary authorities, with efforts focused on containing the outbreak and ensuring public safety.

Animal influenza viruses normally circulate in animals but can also infect humans. Infections in humans have primarily been acquired through direct contact with infected animals or through indirect contact with contaminated environments.

Statement Of Dr Jaganath Nanda, Additional Director Of Disease Control At The Directorate Of Animal Husbandry, Odisha

Dr Jaganath Nanda, Additional Director of Disease Control at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Odisha, said, "On August 17, we received a report from the Pipili area indicating that 1,800 birds had died under unusual circumstances. A team was immediately dispatched to the site to collect samples, which were then sent to Bhopal for testing. The results, received on August 23, confirmed the presence of bird flu. Consequently, culling operations commenced on August 24 in both the Pipili and Satyabadi blocks. The culling process is going on and we will pay Rs 20 and Rs 70 for as per their size."

The state's Health and Family Welfare Department, posted on X and informed that Dr Nilakantha Mishra, Director, Public Health Dept., has directed CDMO Puri to remain prepared for the protection of human health due to the ongoing outbreak of bird flu in the district.

"As two blocks of Puri district, Pipili & Satyabadi, are affected by the outbreak of BirdFlu, Dr Satya Panigrahi, State RRT & Sunita Jena, Epidemiologist, SSU, are directed to proceed to Puri to investigate and ensure the culling operation as per the guidelines," it posted.