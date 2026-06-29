Odisha Double Horror: Man Held For Rape-Murder Of Woman; Youth Arrested For Assaulting 12-Year-Old In Mayurbhanj | Representative Image

Mayurbhanj: In two separate and disturbing incidents reported in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, police have taken quick action. One involves the rape and murder of a married woman, while the other concerns the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The first case involves the alleged rape and murder of a married woman from Tarakoti village. On Saturday night, around 10 PM, her husband, Dubraj Singh, reached the Betnoti police station and filed a written complaint regarding his wife's death. According to the complaint, the woman had travelled to Baripada town with her acquaintance, Jitendra Mohanta, to purchase clothes and other items.

Police immediately registered the case under relevant provisions of law, including Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3(2)(v) and 3(2) (va) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Initial investigation revealed that the woman had some domestic differences with her husband.

While in Baripada with Mohanta, an argument reportedly broke out between the two, leading to the assault. She was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In a significant breakthrough, police raided the lodge in Baripada where the duo had stayed. The room was sealed, and CCTV footage was reviewed. The video evidence shows the woman entering the lodge normally alongside the accused. However, while exiting, Mohanta was captured carrying her out in an unconscious or lifeless state. This crucial visual proof has strengthened the case. Lodge staff members are also under suspicion for possible complicity or negligence.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj, Deepak Kumar Gochhayat, confirmed that the main accused, Jitendra Mohanta, has been arrested. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if others were involved. The exact cause of death and confirmation of sexual assault will only be established after the post-mortem report is received. Forensic teams are currently examining the crime scene.

"In the Betnoti Police Station case, one person named Dubraj Singh from Tarakoti village submitted a written report stating that his wife had gone to Baripada with Jitendra Mohanta to purchase necessary items. Jitendra Mohanta assaulted her, resulting in her death. After receiving the information, we registered the case under section 103 clause 1 and the relevant atrocity provisions. We apprehended the accused, identified and sealed the spot. The investigation is proceeding in the right direction, and the accused will be produced in the court," he said.

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In another incident, a 12-year-old minor girl was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old youth, Deepak Kumar Tudu, after attending a marriage party. While the girl was returning home, the accused allegedly dragged her towards a secluded forest area and committed the crime.

"Yesterday, we received a written report from the father of the victim in the Chandua Police Station case number 96, stating that his minor daughter had been sexually assaulted by the accused, Deepak Kumar, aged 19. After receiving this information, we registered the case at Chandua Police Station under the POCSO Act. We began our investigation, apprehended the accused, and are continuing all follow-up actions. He will shortly be forwarded to judicial custody after being presented before the court," he said.

The girl's father promptly lodged a complaint at Chandua Police Station, leading to the case registration under Sections 64(1) and 65(1) of the BNS r/w Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police acted with remarkable speed and arrested the accused shortly after the complaint was filed. Necessary formalities are being completed, and the accused will soon be produced in court for judicial custody.

Both cases have been given top priority by the district police.

In the married woman's case, the spot has been sealed, and forensic investigation is in progress. Authorities have assured the public of a thorough probe to ensure no evidence is overlooked.

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These heinous incidents have caused widespread anger and anxiety in the region. Local residents have expressed concern over women's and children's safety. Police officials have appealed for calm while reiterating their commitment to delivering swift justice. The post-mortem report in the Betnoti case is eagerly awaited to provide further clarity on the nature and circumstances of the crime.

The Odisha Police's rapid response in both matters highlights their resolve to tackle crimes against women and children firmly. As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring comprehensive accountability and preventing similar tragedies in the future.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)