Pune: Siya Goyal Taken To Lohagad Fort For Crime Scene Recreation In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Sourced

Pune: Pune Rural Police on Sunday recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort in connection with the murder case of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal. Accused Siya Goyal was taken to the fort as part of the investigation to understand the sequence of events that allegedly led to Agarwal’s death.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said the entire incident was being recreated at the spot with the help of a dummy to understand the movements of the accused and the victim.

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“We are recreating the whole sequence with a dummy where they sat, what they did, how the incident unfolded, the route they took, and every detail given by the accused. This will help us understand and verify the sequence of events,” Gill said.

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During the exercise, police asked Siya to show the route followed after reaching the fort and identify the location where Agarwal was allegedly pushed from the cliff. The reconstruction was carried out in the presence of senior police officers and the investigation team.

Police said the purpose of the recreation was to match the statements given by the accused with physical evidence, CCTV footage and other details collected during the probe.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 in connection with the case and are currently in police custody till June 29. Police said Chetan will also be taken to Lohagad Fort separately for a similar reconstruction.

Investigators have alleged that Siya and Chetan were involved in planning the crime. Police claim that a pre-decided signal was used between the two shortly before Agarwal was allegedly pushed from the cliff.

The investigation has also revealed that police are looking into Siya and Ketan’s earlier visits to Lohagad Fort. Officials claim that the couple had visited the location on May 31 and June 14 before the alleged incident on June 18.

Police are continuing to collect evidence and verify the events leading up to Ketan Agarwal’s death.