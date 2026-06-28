Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal Allegedly Wanted To Delay Marriage Plans, Police Probe ‘More Time Before Settling Down’ Motive | File Photo

Pune: The investigation into the murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a new turn, with Pune police claiming that the accused, Siya Goyal, allegedly did not want to settle down and believed Ketan’s death would give her more time before marriage.

According to police, Siya allegedly told investigators that she was not ready to marry Ketan and felt that if he were killed, her marriage plans would be delayed by around three years. Police also suspect that the co-accused and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, wanted more time before settling down with Siya.

Investigators are now looking into whether this personal motive played a role in the alleged murder conspiracy. The case, which began as an arranged marriage between Siya and Ketan, has now become a major criminal investigation.

Police claim that Siya and Chetan’s relationship existed before her engagement with Ketan. According to officials, the two had travelled to Udaipur with friends in January and spent five days together before Siya’s engagement in February.

The investigation has also revealed that Siya and Chetan exchanged around 2,004 calls since January, with conversations lasting nearly 238 hours. Police believe the call records could provide important clues.

Officials are also examining a meeting between the two at a cafe in Pune’s Lullanagar area on June 17, a day before Ketan’s death. The meeting reportedly lasted for about an hour.

Police are further analysing deleted WhatsApp chats, Instagram messages and other digital evidence to understand the sequence of events. Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, was also questioned by police for nearly 10 hours as part of the investigation.

The police are continuing their probe into the alleged conspiracy and are examining all available evidence related to Ketan Agarwal’s murder.