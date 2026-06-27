Netizens Mistake Pune Social Media Creator As Ketan Agarwal's Murder Accused Siya Goyal; Here's The Truth |

As the Ketan Agarwal murder case at Lohagad Fort continues to dominate headlines across Maharashtra, social media has been flooded with discussions, reactions and viral videos related to the incident. However, amid the online frenzy, an unrelated Pune-based content creator has found herself at the centre of unwanted attention after several users mistakenly identified her as the accused in the case.

The confusion reportedly arose after old videos featuring Ketan Agarwal and the accused, Siya Goyal, began circulating widely on social media. As the case gained traction, many internet users claimed that Pune-based creator @trushatikar23 bore a striking resemblance to Siya Goyal. The similarity led several users to wrongly assume that the creator was the accused, resulting in a wave of trolling and abusive comments on her social media posts.

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The creator, identified as Trusha, has no connection whatsoever to the murder case. According to details available on her social media profile, she is a student at Symbiosis University and regularly posts lifestyle, comic and personal content online.

As the mistaken identity gained momentum, Trusha addressed the issue by sharing a video on her social media account, clarifying that she is not Siya Goyal and has no involvement in the case.

Netizens Mistake Pune Social Media Creator As Ketan Agarwal's Murder Accused Siya Goyal; Here's The Truth |

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of online misinformation and the consequences of making assumptions based solely on physical resemblance. In the race to react to viral news, innocent individuals can become unintended targets of harassment, underscoring the importance of verifying facts before identifying or accusing someone on social media.