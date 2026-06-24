Former Rani Durgavati University Guest Faculty Booked For Rape On Pretext Of Marriage, PhD Admission | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A former guest faculty member of Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur allegedly raped a female student on the pretext of securing her PhD admission and assuring her of marriage in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a ‘Zero FIR’ was initially registered in Seoni.

Subsequently, the case file was transferred to Vijay Nagar police station, where a case has been registered against the accused, including charges of rape, and an investigation is underway.

Rajjan claimed affiliation with the university

According to the police, the woman met Rajjan Dwivedi, a resident of Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) and then a guest faculty member at the university, in 2022.

During their interactions, Rajjan claimed to be associated with the university and assured her that he would help secure her PhD admission.

Summoned to hotel

It is alleged that he subsequently won the woman’s trust by proposing love and marriage.

He then called her to a hotel at Deendayal Chowk in Jabalpur, where, under the pretext of marriage, he allegedly engaged in sexual relations with her.

Continued sexual exploitation

Even after this, he allegedly continued to sexually exploit her by repeatedly assuring her of PhD admission and marriage.

The victim further alleges that during the PhD entrance examination in Chitrakoot, the accused misled her and later refused to marry her.

Threatened with death if she complained

He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she lodged a complaint with anyone. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Following the allegations, the university has already terminated the services of the guest faculty member.