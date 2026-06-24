CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati In Jabalpur, Proposes Renaming Airport After Braveheart -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday attended the martyrdom day programme of Veerangana Rani Durgavati and paid tribute at her memorial site in Jabalpur.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes and visited a special exhibition dedicated to the legendary queen.

Several public representatives, including PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and Minister Sampatiya Uikey, were also present at the event.

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The programme was held at the samadhi site located in Barha village near Narai Nala, where multiple commemorative events were organised to honour Rani Durgavati’s sacrifice.

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Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said that the government is remembering the great legacy of Rani Durgavati, who continues to inspire generations.

He said that several places in Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur and Sangramgarh, have already been named after her to honour her contribution.

He also mentioned that a major flyover in Jabalpur has been named after Rani Durgavati.

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The Chief Minister further said there is a growing demand from public representatives to rename Jabalpur airport after Rani Durgavati.

He said the state government will send a proposal to the Central Government, the Prime Minister, and the Civil Aviation Minister for consideration of renaming the airport as ‘Rani Durgavati Airport,’ so that her legacy is remembered by travellers from across the country.

CM Yadav said the government remains committed to preserving and promoting the memory of the queen’s bravery and sacrifice.