MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹37 Crore At Fit India Women's Week 2026 Programme In Jabalpur -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, inaugurated development projects worth about ₹37 crore during a programme organised under Fit India Women’s Week 2026 in Jabalpur.

He also laid the foundation stone laying of several development projects in the region.

These include a modern Janpad Bhavan, a Primary Health Centre, 21 health sub-centres and a solar traffic signal system.

The CM also interacted with young girls and highlighted several initiatives for women’s health and empowerment.

‘Girl must get vaccinated’

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister spoke about the importance of vaccination against cervical cancer, calling it a major step toward protecting the future of young girls.

He said that if the vaccine is given to girls between the ages of 14 and 15, it can help prevent the disease later in life.

Yadav said the vaccination campaign is being implemented with the support of Narendra Modi.

He noted that the vaccine, which normally costs around ₹4k at private clinics, is now being provided free of cost under the government programme.

FP Photo

FP Photo

‘50% reservation for women in govt jobs’

The Chief Minister also spoke about various welfare schemes for women, including the Ladli Behna Yojana and Ladli Laxmi Yojana, stating that these initiatives are helping secure the future of girls and improving the financial stability of women.

FP Photo

Highlighting women’s empowerment, Yadav said the state government has provided 50% reservation for women in government jobs and local body elections.

He also referred to the proposed 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, thanking the Prime Minister for the initiative.

Yadav congratulated the people on the upcoming Navratri festival and the Hindu New Year, wishing prosperity and well-being for everyone.