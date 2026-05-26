CM Mohan Yadav In Bhojshala, Offers Prayers To Goddess Vagdevi – Announces Saraswati Lok, Raja Bhoj Institute In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers to Goddess Vagdevi at the historic Bhojshala on Monday and said the people of Dhar deserved congratulations for the Bhojshala verdict delivered after a struggle of nearly seven-and-a-half centuries.

During his visit, he participated in the state-level Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan programme in Dhar during the Ganga Dussehra celebrations and announced the construction of a grand Saraswati Lok and Raja Bhoj Research Institute in the city.

During the programme, Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of Bhojshala movement martyrs Lakshman Singh Panchghati, Ban Singh Amjhera and Antar Singh. The families were felicitated on stage and a two-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The CM said the state government would implement the High Court verdict on Bhojshala in letter and spirit. Describing Bhojshala as a historic centre of knowledge, Sanskrit learning and research established by Raja Bhoj, he said the government would work to restore its ancient glory.

CM also inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujan for 12 development projects worth Rs 88.04 crore, including a four-lane high-level bridge on the Lebad-Ghatabillod route over the Chambal River costing Rs 27.21 crore.

Later, the CM visited the historic Devi Sagar pond and participated in shramdaan under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan. Stressing water conservation, he said projects worth Rs 2,500 crore were underway across Madhya Pradesh under the campaign. He added that over 89,000 wells had been recharged, 55,000 farm ponds constructed and 105 Amrit Sarovars developed across the state.

CM said Dhar’s ancient “saadhe baarah talab” system reflected the remarkable water management vision of Raja Bhoj. He noted that more than 5,000 water conservation works had been completed in rural areas of Dhar district, while 64 old ponds and stepwells were being restored within Dhar city.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA Neena Vikram Verma, MLA Kalu Singh Thakur and senior officials were present during the programme.