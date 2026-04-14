Indore News: Short Circuit Triggers Sixth-Floor Blaze; Exposes Safety Lapses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire erupted on the sixth floor of an Indore Development Authority (IDA) residential building in Scheme Number 136 early Monday morning. While the blaze caused significant property damage, reaching as high as the seventh floor, no casualties were reported thanks to a timely evacuation.

The fire broke out around 5:45 am in a flat owned by Ravi Malviya, located in the Harsinghar Complex near Niranjanpur. According to fire officials, Malviya and his wife were asleep in one room while the blaze erupted in another. The fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit after an electric massager was reportedly left running overnight.

The fire brigade received information about the blaze at 5:52 am, and two fire tenders were dispatched. Firefighters faced significant challenges as the fire was on the sixth floor.

Firefighter ASI Sushil Dubey stated that teams had to connect more than six hoses and navigate the stairwell to reach the fire s origin. The flames were so intense that they reached the seventh-floor balcony, destroying belongings. Firefighters used approximately 10,000 litres of water, taking one-and-a-half hours of intense effort to bring the blaze under control.

Man rescues ailing wife

Malviya, who works for a pharmaceutical company, was jolted awake by the sound of falling utensils following a small blast. Upon checking, he noticed a major fire and smoke filling the flat. He immediately rushed to his wife, who suffers from an illness that makes walking difficult. Despite the smoke engulfing the bedroom, Malviya managed to carry his wife to safety before the flames could gut the apartment.

Alerting neighbours

As the fire intensified, Malviya knocked on the doors of neighbouring flats to alert residents. With six flats per floor, the alert was crucial. Residents used the stairs to evacuate the building before the fire brigade arrived.

Safety lapses: Equipment locked and inoperable

The incident has raised questions regarding fire safety protocols. Although the building is equipped with a fire safety system, fire officials said cabinets housing the equipment were locked, rendering them useless. Furthermore, the water connection to the system was blocked. Residents also said they did not know how to operate the equipment.

MLA directs strict compliance

MLA Ramesh Mendola visited the complex to assess the damage. He directed the IDA CEO and other senior officials to ensure strict compliance with the Fire Safety Act. Mendola emphasised the need for regular inspections and functional equipment to prevent future mishaps.