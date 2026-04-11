Indore News: Painters Arrested For Stealing Jewellery From Flat | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kanadiya police on Saturday arrested two men for stealing jewellery from a house where they had taken a contract for painting. The duo used the opportunity to commit the crime to fund their online gaming and lavish lifestyle.

Additional DCP Amarendra Singh said Tanmay Kanungo, a resident of Bicholi Mardana, filed a complaint stating he had hired painters for his flat. Kanungo had hidden gold jewellery inside a washing machine and handed over the flat keys and his scooter to the workers. On April 2, when his wife visited the flat, she found the room lock broken and the jewellery missing.

Based on the complaint, Kanadiya police registered a case and launched an investigation. After reviewing CCTV footage and technical inputs, police arrested Ramkumar Lodhi and Rizwan, alias Riju Sheikh. Authorities recovered the stolen gold jewellery and the scooter, together worth around Rs 25 lakh, from the duo. Police said the accused typically posed as painters to gain access to houses and commit thefts.

Woman caught with ganja worth Rs 1.5L

Chhatripura police arrested a woman with ganja worth Rs 1.5 lakh on Saturday during hotspot checking near Gangwal Bus Stand.

Police said the woman tried to flee when she saw them, but officers caught her after a brief chase. During the search, police found 3 kg of ganja in her possession, valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market. Police identified the woman as Reena Soude, a resident of the area.

Authorities registered a case against Soude under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and launched an investigation. Police said the action was part of an ongoing campaign against illegal drug trafficking in the city. Officers are questioning the accused about her source of the drugs.