'Infinite Saree' Campaign Against Marital Rape Exception Wins Silver Lion At Cannes Lions 2026 |

Mumbai: The ‘Infinite Saree’ initiative—developed for Mumbai’s Red Dot Foundation as part of a campaign advocating for the removal of the marital rape exception from Indian law—has secured a prestigious Silver Lion in the Health and Wellness category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026.

Unveiled at Royal Opera House and Kala Ghoda Festival

​The 4,000-metre (four-kilometre) garment—contrasting sharply with the average saree length of six to nine metres—was unveiled at the city's Royal Opera House and subsequently displayed at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026, held from 31 January to 8 February.

​A fiery amber piece designed by Nivedita Saboo, the ‘Infinite Saree’ is estimated to be the world's longest saree ever created. It was conceived for the Red Dot Foundation, an Indian advocacy group campaigning for the urgent removal of the marital rape exception from the country's penal code, by Canadian creative agency Klick Health, in collaboration with Mumbai-based MediaMedic Communications.

Embroidered with Thousands of Signatures for Legal Change

​At the heart of the campaign was the transformation of a pan-India garment into a potent symbol for legal justice. Designed to generate mass public awareness regarding the gaps in legal protection against sexual assault for married women, the garment was intricately embroidered with thousands of signatures from citizens supporting the legislative change. Campaigners noted that the saree successfully ignited an intensive nationwide discourse regarding gender justice, bodily autonomy, and women's safety.

​The Cannes success was further amplified at the 2026 Clio Health Awards, where the campaign emerged as one of the year's most celebrated entries. It captured 14 trophies, including the historic, inaugural Women’s Health Grand Clio. In total, the initiative received one Grand Clio, seven Gold, four Silver, and two Bronze awards across highly competitive categories, including Health Equity, Human-Centred Design, Creative Use of Media, Experience & Activation, and Public Relations.

Red Dot Foundation CEO Hails Collective Action and Storytelling

​Supreet Singh, Co-founder and CEO of the Red Dot Foundation, said: "The ‘Infinite Saree’ was created to amplify the voices of women seeking legal protection and justice. This recognition reflects the strength of collective action and the ability of creative storytelling to bring critical social issues into mainstream discourse. We are honoured to see this message resonate on a global stage."

​Industry leaders noted that the campaign seamlessly blended traditional cultural symbols with urgent legal advocacy. Dinesh Chindarkar, Co-Founder and Director of MediaMedic Communications, expressed immense pride in the partnership, stating that the project combined purpose, culture, and advocacy to achieve international visibility for issues requiring urgent civic attention.

​The creative teams behind the initiative said that the awards reflect a growing realisation within the international media landscape of the power of purpose-driven messaging.

​Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer at Klick Health, remarked: “Every campaign we're celebrating exists because someone, somewhere needed to be seen. The fact that this work is being recognised, especially with the inaugural Grand for Women's Health created specifically to recognise work fighting for women's safety on a global stage, tells me the industry understands that the most powerful creative comes from the most urgent truths.”

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