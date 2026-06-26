Gulmohar Tree Collapses On Three Parked Cars In Thane's Upvan Area, No Injuries Reported |

​Thane: A massive Gulmohar tree collapsed onto three parked four-wheelers near Upvan Road on Friday afternoon, causing severe structural damage to the vehicles. According to municipal authorities, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Emergency Alert Received at 12:42 PM by RDMC

​The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) received the emergency alert at 12:42 PM. The collapse occurred near the D. Colony Family Restaurant within the Digvijay Industrial Estate area in Upvan, Thane (West).

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​The impact heavily damaged three cars parked along the roadside: a Maruti Suzuki WagonR belonging to Pranit Patil, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno owned by Milvin Fernandes, and a Skoda Kushaq owned by Subhrodatta.

Fire Brigade and JCB Deployed to Clear Debris

​A coordinated emergency response team swiftly mobilized to the site to clear the debris and safely extricate the vehicles. The operation features personnel from the Tree Authority Department and the Fire Brigade, deployed alongside a rescue vehicle, a fire tender, a JCB machine, a Hydra crane, and a pickup van. Emergency crew members are currently cutting down the fallen branches and trunk to restore normal traffic flow on the stretch.

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