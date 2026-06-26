KDMC Launches Massive Solid Waste Management Drive With Corporator Shashikant Kamble As Lead Facilitator |

Kalyan: Marking the beginning of an intensified campaign to improve urban sanitation, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Thursday launched a large-scale public awareness drive on the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2026, with BJP Group Leader and Corporator Shashikant Kamble taking the lead as the campaign's facilitator. The initiative, jointly conducted with KDMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramdass Kokare, began at Trimurti Nagar in Dombivli East and focused on encouraging residents to adopt scientific waste segregation and responsible disposal practices.

Active Participation from Residents, Women, and Youth

The civic outreach programme witnessed active participation from local residents, housing society representatives, senior citizens, women and youth volunteers. Officials interacted directly with citizens, stressing that segregation of wet and dry waste at the source is the cornerstone of an efficient waste management system and essential for maintaining a clean, healthy and environmentally sustainable city.

Addressing residents, Kamble urged every household to hand over segregated waste directly to municipal collection vehicles instead of dumping garbage on roadsides or in open spaces before the arrival of collection vans. He said indiscriminate disposal of waste not only damages the city's cleanliness but also creates breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease-causing organisms, increasing the risk of illnesses such as dengue, malaria and leptospirosis.

Kokare Stresses Public Participation for Success of Framework

Kokare echoed the appeal, stating that the success of the new waste management framework depends as much on public participation as on civic infrastructure. "The municipal administration can strengthen collection and processing systems, but unless citizens segregate waste at the source, the entire chain of scientific waste management is disrupted," he said, urging every family to voluntarily participate in the campaign.

In a significant announcement, Kamble said he would personally serve as the Lead Facilitator for implementing the Solid Waste Management Rules in the municipal area. He also appealed to corporators across KDMC limits to assume similar leadership roles in their respective wards by conducting awareness campaigns and mobilising public participation.

Cleanliness Is a Shared Duty of Every Citizen

"The responsibility of keeping the city clean does not rest with the municipal corporation alone. It is a shared duty of every citizen, every elected representative and every social worker. Collective participation is the only way to build a cleaner, greener and healthier Kalyan-Dombivli for future generations," Kamble said.

Residents responded enthusiastically to the initiative and pledged to adopt proper waste segregation practices in their homes. Many appreciated the direct interaction with elected representatives and civic officials, saying such awareness programmes should be organised regularly to strengthen public involvement in maintaining cleanliness.

According to KDMC officials, the campaign represents the beginning of a coordinated strategy involving the municipal administration, public representatives and citizens. Authorities believe this three-tier partnership will play a crucial role in ensuring effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules across the city.

The civic body has announced that similar awareness drives will soon be conducted in other wards under its jurisdiction. Corporators have also expressed their willingness to spearhead campaigns in their respective areas with the support of designated Lead Facilitators.

The municipal administration concluded the programme with a renewed appeal to residents to refrain from littering, hand over waste only to authorised collection vehicles, segregate wet and dry waste at source, and encourage neighbours to adopt responsible waste disposal practices. Officials said sustained public cooperation will be critical in transforming Kalyan-Dombivli into a cleaner, greener and healthier urban centre.

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