Bhiwandi Police Seize ₹38 Lakh Worth Of Banned Pan Masala, Tobacco Despite FDA Crackdown; One Held, Driver Absconding

Bhiwandi Taluka Police seized banned pan masala and flavoured tobacco worth ₹38.08 lakh during an operation at Chinchoti-Anjur Phata | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, June 26: Despite sustained crackdowns by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Maharashtra Police, the illegal trade in banned gutkha and flavoured tobacco continues unabated.

In yet another major interception exposing the resilience of the state's illicit tobacco supply chain, the Bhiwandi Taluka Police seized banned pan masala and scented tobacco worth over Rs 38 lakh from an Eicher truck transporting the contraband through the city's logistics network.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team laid a trap at Chinchoti-Anjur Phata on June 25 and intercepted an Eicher truck bearing registration number MH-17 CV-6507.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a massive quantity of banned 'Bajirao' Pan Masala and 'Mastani' flavoured tobacco, both prohibited for sale in Maharashtra.

Police seized Bajirao Pan Masala valued at Rs 24.48 lakh, Mastani flavoured tobacco worth Rs 3.60 lakh, and the Eicher truck estimated at Rs 10 lakh, taking the total value of the seized property to Rs 38.08 lakh.

One Arrested, Driver Absconding

During the operation, police arrested Toufique Abdul Shaikh (46), a resident of Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmednagar). However, the truck driver, identified as Jabbar Shaikh, managed to flee the spot and remains absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was being transported despite a statewide ban on such tobacco products. Investigators suspect that the accused were part of a well-organised interstate supply network engaged in the illegal transportation and distribution of prohibited gutkha and flavoured tobacco.

Police are now probing the origin of the seized consignment, the identity of the main supplier and the intended destination of the banned products. Officials believe the seizure could help uncover a larger syndicate involved in the illegal tobacco trade operating across Maharashtra.

Probe Into Supply Network

The latest bust comes even as the FDA and law enforcement agencies have intensified statewide action against gutkha smugglers over the past several months. However, traffickers continue to exploit transport routes and logistics channels to move banned products into different markets.

Bhiwandi, regarded as one of India's largest logistics and warehousing hubs, has repeatedly surfaced as a critical transit point for the movement of illegal goods, including prohibited tobacco products.

Investigators are examining whether the seized consignment is linked to a broader distribution network operating through the region.

The Bhiwandi Taluka Police have registered an offence against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Police Vow Strict Action

Police officials said efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding driver and dismantle the entire supply chain behind the racket. They reiterated that strict action would continue against every individual involved in the illegal trade of banned gutkha and tobacco products, warning that no member of the network would be spared.

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