Bhiwandi: Gutkha Mafia On Edge As FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Intensifies Crackdown; Warning Posters Appear At Pan Shops

Pan shop owners in Bhiwandi display notices discouraging customers from seeking banned gutkha products amid an intensified FDA crackdown | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 13: The ripple effects of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s aggressive crackdown on the illegal gutkha trade are now becoming increasingly visible in Bhiwandi, a city long believed to be a key transit and storage hub for banned tobacco products.

As enforcement agencies intensify action against the illicit network, panic has reportedly spread among gutkha operators, while several pan shops across the city have begun displaying notices urging customers not to demand gutkha or banned pan masala products.

Statewide Crackdown Intensifies

The development comes amid a renewed statewide campaign against the manufacture, transportation, storage and sale of prohibited gutkha and scented pan masala products.

Despite a long-standing ban in Maharashtra, the illegal trade has continued to flourish through well-organised supply chains, often operating under the radar of enforcement agencies.

Bhiwandi Emerges As Key Hub

Known as Maharashtra’s powerloom capital and home to a large migrant workforce, Bhiwandi has thousands of pan kiosks and small retail outlets.

For years, banned gutkha products have allegedly remained easily accessible in several pockets of the city, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement and the existence of a deeply entrenched distribution network.

Supply Chain Under Scrutiny

According to sources familiar with the trade, Bhiwandi’s strategic importance as a warehousing and logistics hub has made it a preferred location for the storage and movement of prohibited tobacco products. Consignments allegedly routed through the city have often found their way to Mumbai and several districts across the state.

While periodic raids have resulted in the seizure of large quantities of gutkha worth crores of rupees, investigations have largely ended with action against transporters, drivers or lower-level operatives, leaving the alleged masterminds beyond the reach of law enforcement.

Zero-Tolerance Enforcement Push

However, the situation appears to have changed following Mundhe’s appointment as FDA Commissioner. Since taking charge, he has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards the banned tobacco trade and has reportedly directed officials to dismantle the entire supply chain rather than merely conduct routine seizure operations.

Fear Of Strict Legal Action

What has particularly unsettled those involved in the illegal business is the administration’s indication that stringent legal provisions could be invoked against organised syndicates engaged in gutkha smuggling and distribution. Discussions around the possible use of provisions under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against habitual offenders have further heightened anxiety within the network.

Networks Go Underground

Sources claim that several prominent operators linked to the trade in and around Bhiwandi have either gone underground or significantly curtailed their activities in recent weeks. Supply chains that once functioned openly through informal channels are reportedly facing disruptions, while retailers are becoming increasingly cautious amid fears of strict action.

Warning Notices Appear In Shops

The impact is now visible on the ground. At numerous pan shops across the city, prominently displayed notices read: “Please do not ask for gutkha or pan masala products.” Shopkeepers say they are unwilling to take risks in the current enforcement climate and are discouraging customers from making such demands.

Public Support For Crackdown

Residents and anti-tobacco activists have welcomed the crackdown, arguing that sustained action against organised networks is essential to curb the illegal trade and protect public health.

They believe that if the campaign continues with the same intensity, Bhiwandi’s long-standing association with the banned gutkha supply chain could finally face a serious challenge.

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Future Enforcement Focus

With enforcement agencies expected to widen the scope of their investigations, attention is now focused on whether the ongoing drive can successfully dismantle the powerful networks that have sustained the illicit trade for years.

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