Maharashtra FDA Intensifies Statewide Crackdown On Banned Gutkha: 195 Raids, 192 Arrests, ₹1.99 Crore Seizure In Just Five Days |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its statewide crackdown on the illegal manufacture, storage, transportation, and sale of banned gutkha, pan masala, and similar food products. Between June 1 and June 5, 2026, authorities conducted 195 raids across the state, leading to the arrest of 192 individuals and the seizure of prohibited stock worth Rs 1.99 crore.

Special Drive Under BNS and Food Safety Act

According to the FDA, the special enforcement drive is being carried out under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act to curb the illegal trade of banned food products. The action is being undertaken under the directives of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has ordered strict measures against offenders involved in the manufacture, storage, transport, and distribution of prohibited items.

Several major seizures were reported during the five-day operation. On June 3, officials raided a location in Songir, Dhule district, and seized banned products valued at Rs 23.50 lakh.

Samruddhi Expressway Operation on June 4

On June 4, a major operation at the Savangi Toll Plaza on the Samruddhi Expressway resulted in the seizure of prohibited stock and a vehicle worth Rs 60.50 lakh. On the same day, another raid in Nanded led to the seizure of banned products and a vehicle valued at Rs 17.52 lakh.

In Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials confiscated prohibited food products worth Rs 6.19 lakh and registered a case against six individuals at the Chikhali Police Station.

A significant breakthrough came on June 5 when authorities acted on intelligence regarding a stockpile of banned products in Paranda, Dharashiv district. During the operation, prohibited goods worth Rs 1.02 crore were seized, and two persons were arrested.

The FDA also reported region-wise enforcement figures. In the Brihanmumbai region, 30 raids resulted in the seizure of goods worth Rs 3.12 lakh, with 30 individuals arrested. In the Pune region, 79 raids led to the seizure of goods worth Rs 8.19 lakh, and 78 persons were taken into custody.

Joint Commissioner (Food) Mahesh N. Chaudhari said the department will continue its intensified enforcement campaign to eliminate the illegal trade of banned gutkha and related products across Maharashtra.

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