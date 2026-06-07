Tragedy At Worli NSCI Dome Concert: 28-Year-Old Man Dies, Woman Collapses As Police Probe Alcohol, Dehydration Link | AI

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man died and a 31-year-old woman collapsed during a live music concert at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday night, triggering a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Deceased Identified as Vrushabh Mahendra Gangurde from Mahim

The deceased has been identified as Vrushabh Mahendra Gangurde, a resident of Mahim. According to the police, Gangurde suddenly collapsed while attending the "Klangkuenstler All Night Long" music event with friends. He was immediately rushed to Breach Candy Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Following the incident, the Tardeo police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Meena said that CCTV footage from the venue and other electronic evidence are being examined to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

31-Year-Old Woman Also Collapses During Same Concert

In a separate but related incident during the same concert, a 31-year-old woman lost consciousness and collapsed. She was rushed to Jaslok Hospital, where she received medical treatment. Authorities confirmed that her condition is currently stable.

According to the police, the woman informed investigators that she had consumed alcohol and energy drinks during the event. However, no evidence of narcotics consumption has emerged so far, an official said.

Both Victims Allegedly Consumed Significant Amounts of Alcohol

Sources said both the deceased man and the woman had allegedly consumed significant amounts of alcohol, including cocktails, while dancing at the event. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of drug consumption and are awaiting forensic and medical reports.

Gangurde had completed his law education in Kolkata and had attended the concert with a group of friends. Police officers reached the venue immediately after receiving information about the incident and began collecting evidence.

Woman Who Collapsed Travelled From Odisha Specifically to Attend Concert

The woman who collapsed is reportedly a resident of Odisha and had travelled to Mumbai specifically to attend the concert.

Preliminary findings suggest that dehydration may have triggered a cardiac arrest leading to Gangurde’s death. However, police officials emphasised that the exact cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem examination, forensic analysis, and completion of the investigation.

Renewed Concerns Over Safety at Large-Scale Music Events

The incident has revived concerns over safety measures at large-scale music events in Mumbai. Earlier this year, in April, two MBA students allegedly died due to suspected drug overdose after attending a music event at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

Following the NESCO incident, questions have once again been raised about the regulation and monitoring of late-night music events. Sources claimed that Tardeo police had initially objected to granting permission for the Worli concert but that approval was eventually given following directions from higher authorities.

The concert, organised by Spacebound, attracted a large crowd of young attendees. Tickets were reportedly priced at Rs4,000 per person. Police are now examining whether all necessary permissions, including those related to alcohol service, were properly obtained and complied with.

Investigators have already questioned between eight and ten individuals, including event organisers and other persons associated with the programme. Authorities are also reviewing security protocols, crowd management arrangements, and compliance with event regulations.

The incident has sparked widespread debate about alcohol consumption, possible substance abuse, and safety oversight at high-profile music events, with many demanding stricter enforcement and accountability from organisers and authorities alike.

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