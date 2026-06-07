Tragedy In Uran's Jasai Village: Three Minor Girls, Including Two Sisters, Drown In Lake While Playing On Saturday Morning | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Three minor girls, including two sisters, drowned after venturing into deep water while playing in a lake at Jasai village in Uran taluka on Saturday morning. Uran Police have registered an accidental death case and initiated further inquiries into the incident.

Deceased Victims Identifie

The deceased have been identified as Rehana Khatun Ramzan Ali (8), her younger sibling Ravina Parveen Ramzan Ali (7), and Soumya Kanhaiya Kumar (12), all residents of Jasai village in Uran taluka of Raigad district.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4.30 am on June 6 at the large lake in Jasai village. Rehana and Ravina, daughters of Sakina Ramzan Ali Mansuri, along with their neighbour Soumya, were playing near the waterbody when they reportedly entered a deeper section of the lake and drowned.

Local Residents Rescue Children From Water

Local residents rushed to the spot after learning of the incident and managed to pull the children out of the water. The girls were immediately taken to Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital in Uran, where doctors declared them dead.

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The families of the victims are originally from Bihar's Vaishali district and had been living in the Uran area for employment.

Following a complaint lodged by Sakina Mansuri, Uran Police registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) No. 44/2026 under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police Sub-Inspector Smita Pawar visited the spot and is conducting the inquiry. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination report, police said.

Further investigation is underway, said police.

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