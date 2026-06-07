CIDCO Launches Free Aviation Skill Development Training For Navi Mumbai Airport Project-Affected Persons To Boost Employment | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards enhancing employment opportunities for project-affected persons (PAPs) of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), CIDCO has launched free skill development training programmes in the aviation sector in association with the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS).

Industry-Relevant Skills for Local Youth

The initiative aims to equip project-affected youth with industry-relevant skills and prepare them for emerging job opportunities in airport operations and allied aviation services. The training programmes will be conducted by M/s Vipra Skill India Pvt. Ltd., an MSSDS-associated agency specializing in skill development.

Eligible candidates will receive training in various aviation-related roles, including Customer Service Executive, Airline Baggage Handler, Airport Terminal Operations Manager, Airport Cargo Operations and Airline Ground Staff. All courses will be offered free of cost and will have a duration of three months.

CIDCO Official Emphasizes Local Workforce Preparation

A CIDCO official said, "The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to generate significant employment opportunities across various sectors. Through this skill development initiative, we aim to ensure that project-affected youth are adequately trained and prepared to benefit from these opportunities. Our focus is on creating a skilled local workforce that can contribute to and grow with the region's expanding aviation ecosystem."

The programme is expected to create a pool of trained manpower capable of meeting the workforce requirements of the upcoming airport and related aviation industries.

CIDCO has consistently undertaken initiatives to ensure that families affected by major infrastructure projects share in the economic benefits generated by such developments. Officials said the latest training programme reflects the corporation's continued commitment to empowering local youth through professional skill development and sustainable employment opportunities.

Interested project-affected persons can register for the programme and obtain further details from M/s Vipra Skill India Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 12, Road No. 2, Sector-1, New Panvel East, Navi Mumbai-410206. For enquiries, applicants may contact 7021752324 or email mssdscidco@gmail.com.

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