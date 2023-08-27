Odisha: Coaching Centre Teacher Thrashes Student With Cane In Both Hands; Visuals Surface

Even as the furore over the Muzaffarnagar video which showed a school teacher asking the students in a classroom to hit a Muslim student who was their classmate continues to enrage people, another video showing a teacher in Odisha's Angul thrashing a student for allegedly not studying and scoring marks surfaced on Sunday (August 27). In the video, a teacher is seen holding sticks or cane in both hands and beats the student black and blue.

A video of the student getting thrashed was shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the faces of the student and the teacher is blurred. However, it is evident how badly the teacher beats up the student even as the video is blurred.

The video shows the teacher relentlessly beating up the student and not listening to any plea for mercy voiced by the student as he gets brutally thrashed by the teacher. It looks as if the teacher's aggression only grows as the student cries for help.

Cruelty in name of punishment

Incidents of cruelty by teachers in the name of punishment is not new. Last year, in a heart-wrenching incident, a coaching classes teacher in Bihar's Patna had thrashed a five-year-old boy badly. The incident was caught on camera and everybody who saw the video was shocked to see the cruelty meted out to the student in the coaching class.

Muzaffarnagar incident

A teacher in UP's Muzaffarnagar was accused of asking students to hit their classmate in order to punish him. The teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, after the video went viral and chorus for action grew against her, tried to defend her actions by saying that she told other children to beat the boy as she is physicallt challenged and hence could't stand up. However, she later accepted that she was in the wrong. A case has been filed against her and investigation is underway.

