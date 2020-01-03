Odisha: Aadhaar linking mandatory for beneficiaries of social welfare scheme

Odisha: The Odisha government has made seeding of Aadhaar mandatory with the social welfare schemes, NSAP and MBPY, for availing the benefits from April 1.

"From April 1, pension under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Madhubabu Pension Yojana (MBPY) will not be disbursed without Aadhaar," read the letter from Commissioner-cum-secretary, Department of Social Security and empowerment of Persons with disabilities to all the District Collectors.

"Aadhar seeding is about 91 per cent in case of NSAP and about 73 per cent in case of MBPY in Odisha. Aadhar seeding needs to be enhanced to 100 per cent immediately for ensuring complete transparency in respect of these two schemes," read the letter.

"Aadhaar linking in respect of all beneficaries will be completed by March 15," it read.