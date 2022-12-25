NSA vows to take 'strict action' against culprits of question paper leak in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan police have decided to take strict action against the culprits of the senior teacher recruitment question paper leak case under the National Security Act (NSA) and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said "strict legal action would be taken against the culprits under the National Security Act and an amendment is being suggested in the PASA act to confiscate the property of culprits involved in the cheating and question paper leak cases."

The DGP said district police and Special Operation Group (SOG) police have been directed to get full details of the accused. "The people associated with the accused will also be interrogated. Strict action will be taken against those operating the gang and providing financial assistance to them."

Notably, the Rajasthan police have arrested 49 people including 46 candidates from Udaipur in the question paper leak case of the senior teacher recruitment examination on Saturday. The candidates were caught solving the question paper in a moving bus in Udaipur.

In the meantime, the police produced all the accused candidates before the magistrate on Sunday. The court has ordered 2 days' remand for the girls and 5 days for the boys.

Superintendent of Police, Udaipur Vikas Sharma said that the accused were interrogated till late Saturday night and were produced before the magistrate on Sunday morning to get the remand for further interrogation.

The recruitment agency Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has debarred all 46 candidates from applying for any recruitment exam of RPSC for the lifetime.

At the same time, the education department has suspended the four main culprits of the question paper leak and has initiated the process to terminate them from the government service. All of these are government teachers.