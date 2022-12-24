Rajasthan: RPSC teacher recruitment question paper leaked just before the exam, candidates caught solving paper in a bus

Picture for representation | File

Jaipur: One government recruitment question paper leaked in Rajasthan on Saturday. The recruitment agency Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the exam just before the start of the exam at 9 am.

Around 40 candidates were caught solving the question paper in a moving bus in Udaipur. The police have arrested more than 40 people including the mastermind Suresh Vishnoi, a government teacher who sold the question paper for Rs 10 lakhs.

Superintendent of Police Udaipur Vikas Sharma said that the information about the paper leak was received late at night.

Question paper sold in Rs 10

‘We developed the information and activated the team. The police stopped a bus outside the Bakeria police station and found that the people sitting in the bus had some question papers, which were similar to the original question paper. There were some teachers on the bus who were helping the candidates to solve the question paper. We have arrested more than 40 people including 7 girls and some dummy candidates,’ said Sharma.

He said that as per the primary investigation, the paper was sold for Rs 10 lakh. Further investigation is going on.

Police arrests mastermind

The police said that the culprits have informed the candidates to gather at one point to get on this bus. The candidates were to be dropped off by this bus at their respective examination centres in Udaipur.

The police have also arrested Suresh Vishnoi, the mastermind behind the question paper leak. He is a resident of Jodhpur. It is being said that Vishnoi had made the complete plan and hired the bus.

Notably, the senior teacher recruitment exam is going on in the state for the last three days and the exam of General Knowledge of Group C was to be held on Saturday morning. The exam was to be held at 1,193 examination centres and about 3.74 lakh students had registered for this.

Rajasthan CM targets the oppostion on twitter

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who is on target of opposition after one more question paper leak tweeted today, 'On December 24, from 9 to 11 am, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution so that injustice is not done to any hard working youth. The rest of the exams will continue as usual. The government will not allow injustice to happen to any youth and the culprits will be given strict punishment.'

He said that unfortunately, paper-leaking gangs have flourished across the country. ‘I can feel the problems faced by the candidates but those who come intending to pass the examination through unfair means will not be allowed to be selected,’ said Gehlot.

It is to mention here that since 2018 this is the 8th time when the question paper of a government recruitment exam has been leaked in Rajasthan.