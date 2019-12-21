NRC not linked to CAA? 5 times Amit Shah said it was

An atmosphere of unrest has gripped the whole of India within 10 days of the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The possibility of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise being undertaken at a national level has only compounded the confusion and fear. But BJP and its supporters have asserted that the CAA has nothing to do with the NRC and that Indian citizens will not be affected by them. Yet those who are protesting are feeling that the combination of CAA and NRC will deny citizenship to certain existing Indian citizens or Indian Muslims.

But the confusion began when Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a few speeches made it clear that NRC and CAA are directly linked.

While the confusion prevails, here's 5 times when Amit Shah NRC and CAA are directly linked:

On April 11, 2019, while addressing a rally in West Bengal, Amit Shah had said, "We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs," reported CNN..

On April 23, 2019, BJP’s official YouTube channel, shared a video in which Amit Shah can be heard saying, "First the CAB will come. All refugees will get citizenship. Then NRC will come. This is why refugees should not worry, but infiltrators should.”