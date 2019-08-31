NRC is needed in Delhi, illegal immigrants are dangerous, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that a National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as lillegal immigrants who have settled here are 'dangerous and the demand will be part of the party's election manifesto for the Assembly polls next year.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said that the situation of illegal migrants has crossed the danger mark and there is a need to look into the situation.

"National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well," he said.

When asked if BJP will include it in its manifesto, the BJP MP said, "Why not? It will be in our manifesto. Delhi needs it." "NRC will help in eliminating terrorism and prevent crime from illegal immigrants," he added.

"Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates. Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many," Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.