NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Application window to close today, check npcilcareers.co.in

The application window for the recruitment of Stipendiary Trainees, Scientific Assistant, Non-Technical & Fire Personnel at RAPS will close today at 4 pm.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in and apply for the respective posts.

How to apply?

Visit npcilcareers.co.in

Fill up the online application form

It is mandatory to input all the relevant information (such as qualifying degree details, NPCIL contract experience details, percentage marks, email address, contact mobile number etc.) to complete the online application process and get the Application number. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep such information ready before applying online

Before applying online, the candidate should scan his / her photograph in JPG format, of size not more than 50KB and a minimum of 125 x 165 pixels (4.4 x 5.8 in cm) in dimensions and signature in JPG format of size, not more than 20KB and a minimum of 125 x 80 pixels (4.4 x 2.9 cm) in dimensions. The photograph uploaded will be printed on the Admit Card and only the applicant whose photograph is printed on the Admit Card will be allowed to appear for Written Examination.

The photograph should be in colour, against a light-coloured, preferably white background and if you wear glasses make sure that there are no reflections and your eyes can be clearly seen.

Candidates are requested to make a note of the login id and password, as she/he will need login to the website to check her/his application status. An email will also be sent to the candidate with the application number.

After registering online, candidates are advised to take a print out of their system generated online application form. Please note that the physical copy of the Application need not be sent to us, but if shortlisted, candidates will be required to produce the print out of application form.

The application will be accepted ONLINE only. Applications submitted in any other form including handwritten/typewritten applications in hard format delivered in person or by other means shall not be entertained. No Certificates/mark sheets etc. are required to be submitted along with ‘On-line application form’. No documents/application forms etc. are to be sent to NPCIL.

NPCIL is not responsible for any discrepancy in submitting details ONLINE. The candidates are, therefore, advised to strictly follow the instructions.

The particulars furnished by the candidates in the Application form will be taken as final and further process of the application will be based on these particulars.

Request for change of test centre, test date and timing will not be entertained

The Online registration process consists of the following steps :

Step 1:The applicant is required to furnish all basic information such as Name, Date of Birth, Category, Email, Mobile Number and other exemption details, if applicable. On successful completion of this stage, an activation link is sent to applicant’s email. Click on Apply => Online Registration from the top / left for registration.

Step 2: The applicant is required to activate the account by clicking on the activation link received through email after completing registration in Step 1.

Step 3: On successful completion of this activation, candidates can log in using their login id and password to apply online. In this step the candidate is required to fill all details of his / her Educational Qualifications, Work Experience if any etc. This is a multi-stage step where the applicant is allowed to go to the next stage only on entering the information required for the current stage. The sequence of stages are as follows :

Educational Qualifications Work Experience, if any Personal Details Upload Photo & Signature Submit Application