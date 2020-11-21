Is your job safe from automation and AI?

In his book ‘Farewell to Alms’ economist Gregory Clark points out that we can learn a thing or two about our future job prospects by comparing notes with our equine friends. Imagine two horses looking at an early automobile in the year 1900 and pondering their future: -

"I am worried about technological unemployment.

"Neigh, neigh, don’t be a Luddite; our ancestors said the same thing when steam engines took our industry jobs and trains took our jobs pulling stagecoaches. But we have more jobs than ever today, and we have better ones too; I'd much rather pull a light carriage through the town than spend all day walking in circles to power a stupid mine-shaft pumps."

"But what if this internal combustion engine really takes off?

"I'm sure there'll be new jobs for horses that we haven't yet imagined. That's what's happened before, like with the invention of the wheel and the plow"

Alas, those not-yet-imagined new jobs for horses never arrived. No-longer-needed horses were slaughtered and not replaced, causing the US equine population to collapse from about 26 million in 1915 to about 3 million in 1960.

The above excerpt beautifully combines the good case scenario with a bad case scenario. It is hypothetical and one can argue we are better than the horses when it comes to intelligence. When it comes to the impact of automation and AI on our jobs there are two divergent views.

It will eat our jobs

As per a McKinsey study - today's technology could automate 45 per cent of the activities people are paid to perform across all occupations. About 60 per cent of all occupations could see 30 per cent or more of their work activities automated. It is not only IT. Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla predicts that technology will replace 80 per cent of doctors. Pharmacists will not be needed. Legal profession will be equally impacted accordingly with automation and robo laws. Just because technology has created new jobs in the past, it does not mean it will happen always. This is an alarmist view and technology lovers just call it dystopian.

It will rather create new jobs

The second view is that while new technology will render some jobs irrelevant, it will also create a new set of jobs and it is merely a case of reskilling. It has happed in the past. For example, before the industrial revolution, most of the people were engaged in agriculture but they quickly moved to the industrial setup of production. When computer replaced some of the manual industrial jobs, it created programming jobs. Possibly this helped them get more free time of leisure and recreational activities. As per the proponents of this view, new technology enhances human potential and the rate of creation of new job by technology will be faster than the rate of destruction of existing jobs.

While the experts keep on debating on what will happen in future, no one has the crystal ball. At the same time, the progress of technology is unstoppable because it is benefiting us overall. Thanks to technology one day we may all have almost free energy and unlimited food. The oil will give way to natural energy sources like solar power which is practically everywhere. The solar panel from thinner silvers of silicon has become very effective. The rate at which it is growing, it is a couple of decades away from meeting 100 per cent of today's energy needs. This clean sustainable energy can be used for getting clean water and can enrich agriculture to produce almost unlimited food.

AI will be very much like electricity in a few years. As we electrified everything earlier, AI will cognitize all the objects around including humans. Most of the work we do today will be by AI in the most economical and efficient way. But we still need jobs, Voltaire wrote in 1759 that ‘work keeps at bay three great evils: boredom, vice and need’.