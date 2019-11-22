Now the indefensible, Pragya Thakur on House Defence Panel

It was a wonder, therefore, that such a person would be allowed to visit defence establishments in her new capacity. The move was ‘‘an insult to nation's defence forces, esteemed Parliamentarians & to every Indian," the Congress said, summing up the popular sentiment.

The BJP, however, defended her nomination, pointing out that she is an elected Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal. If the Congress objects to her inclusion in the committee, what about Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor who are members of parliamentary panels despite being accused in court cases, it said, asserting that Thakur was falsely implicated during the UPA regime and she has not yet been convicted in a single case.

In her last transgression, she had described Naturam Godse as a patriot. In midst of polls, PM Modi had condemned her comments and said he would not be able to forgive her. She had also later regretted her comments, apparently after being coaxed by the party.

The Congress was quick to take a dig at the Prime Minister. "'Modi has not been able to forgive her but she has been tasked with the responsibility of taking decisions on the country's defence. That is why if there is Modi, anything is possible," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Pragya had also earned the opposition’s wrath when she claimed that Maharashtra ATS Chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to her "curse".

Twitter users posted sarcastic comments on the nomination, used hashtags like ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ and recalled the PM’s assertion that he won't be able to forgive her after the controversial statement on Godse.

Another user posted the news about Pragya’s nomination along with a meme showing Mahabharata character Gandhari in a blindfold. Still another remarked:

"Masterstroke! We can finally use her 'shraap' & 'maarak shakti' to defend our borders. The last word came from a user who wrote: "Now India can boast of a deadly combo of missiles like Kaddi Ninda (Rajnath Singh’s favourite phrase) & Marak Shakti (Pragya Thakur).

Farooq Abdullah, TMC’s Saugata Roy, former union minister A Raja and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are among the other members of the said committee.