Now, Raj BJP sends its MLAs to resort

Jaipur: The BJP on Tuesday carted off its MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur for a 3-day Prakshikshan Shivir (training camp). The legislators of the saffron party gathered at the state BJP office in the morning for a meeting and from there left for a luxury hotel on the Jaipur-Tonk Highway in buses and cars.

Of the 72 BJP MLAs, 8 including former CM Vasundhara Raje, were not present. They were expected to join later. BJP has the support of 4 MLAs of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). Senior leaders P Murlidhar Rao and V Satish were also present at the legislator body meet.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia came down heavily on the Congress, and said, “300 persons have died in the state and the government is busy enjoying musical evenings, the public is watching. The CM talks of horse trading we have seen elephant trading in this and previous governments headed by Ashok Gehlot.” Poonia was referring to the merger of all six BSP MLAs into Congress through Ashok Gehlot in his second and current (third) tenure as the CM.

Poonia said, “Congress is a brand when it comes to horse trading. It had tried to destabilise the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt. We have no apprehensions of cross voting. We are not scared as we have nothing to lose.” However at the same time he added both parties have a history of being engaged in horse trading.