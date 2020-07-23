Now, Permanent Commission to women officers in Army

New Delhi

The Defence Ministry on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering Women Officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation.

The order specifies grant of Permanent Commission to the Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all 10 streams of the Indian Army — Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Ar­my Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, Ar­my Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, and Intelligence Corps, in addition to the existing streams of Jud­ge and Advocate General and Army Educational Corps.

In anticipation, the Army Headquarters had set in motion a series of preparatory actions for conduct of the Permanent Commission Selection Board for the concerned women officers. The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all concerned SSC Women Officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, says an Army press release.

It says the Indian Army is committed to providing equal opportunities to all personnel, including women officers to serve the nation.