Now, Haryana govt to reduce syllabus for Classes IX to XII

Chandigarh: To make up for the loss of studies due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Haryana government has decided to reduce the syllabus of Classes IX to XII in the current academic session. Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the government has instructed the Board of School Education to set up a panel in coordination with the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurgaon, to work out modalities for it. Talking to reporters in Yamunanagar, Pal, replying to a query, said if the COVID situation continues like this and schools won't open in such a scenario in coming weeks, the state government may contemplate giving tablets (computers) to students of classes 9th to 12th of government schools. He, however, said if any such decision has to be taken in future it will be taken keeping in view the state's economic situation.