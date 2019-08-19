Now, BJP tries to fine tune assembly election strategy today

New Delhi: Even as the Congress is trying to realise what is its stated position on Article 370, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone full frontal with its poll preparations.

The saffron party has convened a meeting here on Tuesday for this purpose where the poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Jhharkhand and Haryana are expected to be the focus.

All the three 'prabharis' (in-charges) of state elections have been asked to attend the meeting that is slated to be chaired by BJP working President J.P. Nadda.

Recently, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appointed his trusted aides Bhupendra Yadav, Om Prakash Mathur and Narendra Singh Tomar as poll in-charges of Maharashtra, Jhharkhand and Haryana, respectively. However, it is not clear whether Delhi, which will go to the polls next year, will be discussed in the meeting.

This will not be the first such preparatory meeting with regard to assembly elections in the states. Earlier too the BJP held a meeting in Delhi under the chairmanship of Amit Shha, following which the in-charges for state polls were announced. Tuesday's meeting is expected to fine tune the strategy and campaigning that will kick off soon. Meanwhile, Shah has already started his campaign in Haryana last week.

Though the BJP hasn't gone on record to state whether the party will go with a Chief Ministerial face in Maharashtra, Jhharkhand and Haryana, sources in the party indicate that all the three incumbent Chief Ministers are likely to be retained if the BJP comes back to power. It has also been reliably learnt that regardless of the Chief Ministerial face being projected or not, the focus will be on Narendra Modi's persona and his 'decisive leadership', particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.