Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 09:40 AM IST

Now ASI releases books in Braille about monuments in Agra to educate visually impaired

FPJ Web Desk
A bunch of marigolds blooms in front of the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Wednesday. | ANI

Agra: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has released a book on heritage sites, Agra Monuments, in Braille script to educate visually impaired students about their history on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Basant Kumar, Superintendent, ASI, said, "We always aimed to provide facilities to people from all sections of the community at heritage sites. It has come to our notice that there is a section of people, who are visually impaired, are not able to enjoy and understand the historical significance of monuments. Considering these hiccups faced by the visually impaired people, we have decided to release a book on monument sites in Braille script."

He further added, "The book will be available for free. We're sending its copies to schools & organisations working for such children and visually impaired people." Kumar said that the book contains information on the all monuments situated in Uttar Pradesh such as Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, Fatehpuri Sikri.

ASI had earlier published four books in Braille, on archaeological sites in the North East, as per a Firstpost report. The books include a guide book on Sivasagar, three brochures, a booklet on Sri Surya Pahar
Archaeological Museum in Goalpara and Stone Jar of North Cachar. The brochures in Braille include Monuments of Sonitpur and the four tombs (Maidams) of Ahom kings at Charaideo in Assam and monuments of Tripura.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 09:40 AM IST
