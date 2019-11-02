Not rubber stamp governor to sign on dotted line: Bedi

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said CM V Narayanasamy should not expect her to be a “rubber stamp governor” whose job is to only “sign on the dotted line”, days after his “demon” remarks against her.

“The chief minister is unable to accept an administrator who is applying her mind on a case-to-case basis on the files sent to her,” she told PTI.

“If you are seeking approval for certain things from the Lt. Governor, you cannot pre-decide your decision. While going through the file obviously I will apply my mind and they can’t expect me to sign automatically,” she said.

Continuing her diatribe against Narayanasamy for calling her a demon, Bedi also said it may be a case of mistaken identity and offered to help him identify the “real demons”.

She alleged from the day she assumed office in Puducherry, the Congress government expected her to toe its line. “From the beginning their expectation from me was different. Probably they were habituated differently,” she said.

She said when she made them understand that she could not be a “rubber stamp governor” who would “sign on the dotted line”, they started using “crude, rude and foul” language against her. She will take up the issue with the President, Vice-President, PM and the Union home minister in her monthly report.