Not monkeying around: HP farmers cry foul after monkey move from urban areas to villages in search of food

India’s 21-day lockdown to contain coronavirus outbreak has been a hard time for citizens. But a video shows not only human beings are affected by the lockdown, even animals are. A video shared by news agency ANI, shows monkeys from urban areas of Himachal Pradesh have started migrating towards rural areas and forests in search of food.
After monkeys started moving to rural areas, farmers cried foul and said that this might create a monkey menace in villages. President of Himachal Kisan Sabha told the news agency ANI, "Crops are being damaged by monkeys in vegetable growing areas. For last 3 years, monkeys have been declared a vermin in 92 tehsils. We've demanded that it should be done in entire state. Government can make feeding centres for them on humanitarian grounds."
There has been a nationwide lockdown since March 25, though some states had initiated such measures a few days earlier, to check the pandemic that has claimed more than 75,000 lives worldwide since its emergence in China last December. Over 13 lakh people have tested positive for the virus across the world so far.
The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 5,200 on Tuesday amid hectic discussions for a possible extension of the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14 as several states announced plans to ramp up their testing infrastructure and put in place strong 'cluster containment' plans in areas identified as hotspots of the outbreak.
(Inputs from Agencies)
