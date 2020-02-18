'Not just an MP, but a Pak proxy...': Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi backs deportation of Debbie Abrahams

Abrahams' e-visa was canceled so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today after she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am on Monday. As she explains on Twitter, "I was planning to visit Indian family in Delhi accompanied by my Indian aide".

The British lawmaker's e-visa was reportedly issued last October, and was valid until October 2020.

According to a report by The Print however, sources in the immigration department claimed that while her visa had been valid till October, it had been cancelled.

"She was also informed about the same, well in advance, via an email,” they told the publication.

Abrahams for her part denies these claims. When contacted, she told PTI she "had not received any emails before February 13". After that, she had been travelling and was away from office.

In a Twitter post she also added that she had become a politician "to promote social justice & human rights FOR ALL."

"I will continue to challenge my own Government & others while injustice & abuse is unchecked," she wrote.