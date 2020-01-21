Not illegal Bangladeshis: Indians left homeless after hundreds of shanties razed in Bengaluru

On Sunday, around 100 makeshift homes in North Bengaluru’s Kariyammana Agrahara area were razed, rendering many homeless. The demolition took place days after BJP MLA Arvind Limbavalli tweeted a video of shanties claiming that few Bangladeshi people have taken shelter under illegally constructed sheds.

According to News18, electricity and water supply to the location was cut off three days ago. And after the demolition of the shanties, the residents, mostly migrants from Assam, Tripura, some even from North Karnataka, were allegedly asked to vacate the land.

The police alleged that the tenants were “illegal Bangladeshi migrants”, and claimed the landowner had been sent an eviction notice. Activists, however, dismissed the police’s claim and said the people who had lost their homes were from various parts of the state, and North India.