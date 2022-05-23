North East Delhi violence: High Court adjourns Umar Khalid's bail plea petition hearing till May 24

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea petition of JNU scholar and social activist Umar Khalid in the North East Delhi violence case and said that it will continue its session on Tuesday (May 24).

On May 20, the Delhi High Court decided to hear the bail plea of Khalid on a daily basis from Monday (May 23) onward in order to complete the hearing before the summer vacations begin.

Umar Khalid has challenged the trial court order of March 24 denying him bail in the larger conspiracy of North East Delhi riots case.

Khalid, JNU scholar and social activist Sharjeel Imam and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law in the UAPA case for being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The trial court had previously dismissed the bail petitions by Khalid on March 24 and April 11, respectively.

this is a developing story

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ Delhi Riots 2020: HC questions Umar Khalid over use of certain words against PM Modi in speech

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:05 PM IST