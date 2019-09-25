Normal life yet to restore post 52 days of abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in the Kashmir Valley for the 52nd consecutive day on Wednesday with public transport off the roads even as few vendors set up stalls here, officials said.

Main markets and other business establishments continued to remain closed, However, few vendors set up stalls on the TRC Chowk-Lal Chowk axis here. Public transport was largely off the roads, even as few inter-district cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some areas of the city, the officials said.

Movement of private cars was unhindered, they added. There was no classwork in schools as efforts of the state government to open educational institutions have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety, the officials said.

Mobile services remained suspended in Kashmir except in Handwara and Kupwara areas in the north, while Internet services -- across all platforms - also continued to be snapped in the valley, they said. They said the authorities would take a call on the resumption of mobile as well as Internet services, especially leased-line and BSNL Broadband, at an appropriate time.