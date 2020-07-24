Nor 'corn'ered at all: Bhutta in hand, Sachin Pilot MLA says he's not being held 'hostage'

As the Rajasthan political crisis continues, Congress MLAs in the state have divided themselves into two factions of sorts. The state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is facing a challenge from 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including his sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

But while Gehlot had alleged earlier that the rebel MLAs were being held against their will under unpleasant conditions, this appears to have been debunked by the officials themselves.

"Our MLAs are staying without any restrictions but they have held their's (MLAs) captive. They are calling us and crying over the phone while explaining their ordeal. Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to join us," the Rajasthan Chief Minister had alleged a few days ago.