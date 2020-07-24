Nor 'corn'ered at all: Bhutta in hand, Sachin Pilot MLA says he's not being held 'hostage'

As the Rajasthan political crisis continues, Congress MLAs in the state have divided themselves into two factions of sorts. The state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is facing a challenge from 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including his sacked deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
But while Gehlot had alleged earlier that the rebel MLAs were being held against their will under unpleasant conditions, this appears to have been debunked by the officials themselves.
"Our MLAs are staying without any restrictions but they have held their's (MLAs) captive. They are calling us and crying over the phone while explaining their ordeal. Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to join us," the Rajasthan Chief Minister had alleged a few days ago.
Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, several MLAs from the Pilot camp say otherwise. "Few people sitting in Jaipur are claiming that we are being held hostage. We came here on our own will. Infact, I got a pass made through DM to reach here," said Vedprakash Solanki.
MLA Murari Lal Meena provides further details, explaining that they are staying in Delhi. "CM Ashok Gehlot said we are held hostage by BJP, it's untrue as we were never in touch with them. On the contrary, our families are scared due to use of SOG by CM," he alleged.
A similar clarification was also given by MLA Suresh Modi from the Sachin Pilot camp. "We are here at our own will as despite our efforts he didn't listen to any of our demands related to work in our constituencies," he said.
