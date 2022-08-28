Noida twin towers demolition: ATS Village wall received some damage, says project manager

Demolition of Noida's illegal Supertech twin towers | Photo: Twitter Image

Soon after Noida's illegal twin towers were demolished, Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based firm tasked with the implosion, said all went well, except for some damage to ATS village wall.

Project Manager Mayur Mehta said, "God is great. Everything went all right. Nothing happened to Aster 2 but there has been some damage to the wall of ATS Village.

"The dust level is high and is going around in circles."

About 5,000 people from the adjoining Emerald Court and ATS Village societies had left their homes, hours before the demolition carried out around 2.30 pm. Nearly 3,000 vehicles and over 150 pets were also taken out of harm's way for the next several hours.

The illegal twin towers of Noida were demolished on Sunday in a nine-second procedure.

The tallest towers to be demolished in the country -- Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) -- were part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.

The twin towers were gone in seconds, in a spectacular crash that took 3,700 tonnes of explosives bored into the pillars and walls of the structures.

As the buildings went down, a cloud of dust rose obscuring the very final moments of the structures that the Supreme Court had ordered a year back to be demolished.