Noida: Students Get Into Ugly Fight Over Eating Momos, Video Of Violent Clash Surfaces

Fight over momos in Noida | X

Noida, January 18: A violent clash broke out among students of Galgotias University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. A video of the ugly fight surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, January 18. According to reports, the fight broke after argument over eating momos. The video is going viral on social media. It remained unclear when and where the fight took place.

In the viral video, a group of students was seen fighting with each other. A youth wearing red and white checks shirt was thrashed by some students. He was dragged by hair, punched and kicked repeatedly. The exact sequence of events were not immediately known.

Viral Video Of Ugly Fight Over Momos In Noida

It was not clear if any complaint was lodged or the police took cognizance of the matter. Earlier this month, a momo vendor had allegedly stabbed a customer in Delhi for asking extra chutney. The incident had taken place in Delhi's Bhikam Singh Colony area. The alleged attacker, identified as Vikas, had fled the crime scene after stabbing customer, Kumar Sandeep.

Stabbing Over Momo Chutney

Sandeep had gone to buy momos from the cart of Vikas. He had asked for extra red sauce, but Vikas had denied his request. This led to an altercation during which Vikas had picked up a knife from the cart and allegedly stabbed Sandeep twice in his face. Sandeep had suffered severe injuries and was rushed to GTB hospital.