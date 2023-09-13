Noida News: Iron Rods Pierce Into Car From Under-Construction Flyover, Driver Escapes Unhurt; Visuals Surface | Screengrab from video

UP: The passengers of a car in Noida had a narrow escape when an iron rod fell apart from an under-construction bridge and pierced through the windshield of the car. The incident took place A video from the scene has surfaced on the internet. However, it is not known whether the incident took place today or any day recently. Fortunately, the driver and other passengers of the car escaped unhurt in the incident.

Video Shows Iron Rod Pierced Through Car's Windshield

In the video uploaded on social media platform X today, one can see a Suzuki Swift hatchback car parked below an under-construction bridge. An iron rod can be seen pierced through the windshield of the car on the driver's side. However, the car can be seen empty after the door is opened, as all passengers got out safely.

This horrifying incident raises concerns over public safety while travelling under such under-constrcution structures. One can also observe that no safety nets were installed on the bridge to prevent debris or materials from falling down. This also risks the lives of the workers engaged in the construction at the dangerous site.

Similar Incident In Thane

In a similar incident that took place in Maharashtra's Thane, a car driver Jitendra Yadav had a narrow escape when an iron rod fell on a moving car beneath an under-construction Metro pillar. The incident took place on June 5 near Bharat Petrol Pump at Teen Hath Naka in Thane around noon.

Scene from the incident in Thane incident | FPJ

The driver was on his way to Kolshet from Bhandup with three passengers in the car when the iron rod slipped from the hands of a labourer working on the under-construction Metro pillar. The iron rod slipped from his hands and pierced the roof of the car above the driver's seat, missing the driver by inches. No casualties were reported in the incident.

