Mumbai: Biker Injured, Vehicle Damaged After After Massive Iron Rod Falls From Worli High-Rise

VGP

Mumbai: Months after two labourers fell to death while cleaning the glass window of a high-rise building located in Worli, a biker was injured after a iron rod fell on him from another high-rise building.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the biker was sitting on his two-wheeler, near the popular City Bakery, located at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli naka.

According to the police, the biker had parked his vehicle near the footpath, and he was sitting on his vehicle for some personal work.

The high rise building located a stone's throw away from the footpath, where some workers were involved in the renovation work of the building.

Rod falls on biker's head

The iron rod which was possibly used for renovation work, apparently fell from the top and on the biker's head and also on a jeep that was parked right behind the bike. He was badly injured and was bleeding.

Locals took him to the KEM hospital and subsequently informed the police about the matter. The jeep too was damaged at the front.

Past incident

Months ago on January, at the 19-storey Avighna Tower, two labourers fell down after they reportedly failed to wear safety hooks.

The matter was investigated by the Worli Police, later revealed about the contractors negligence as the cause of the unfortunate deaths. The contractors were later arrested by the police.