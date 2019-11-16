Noida horror! Man tries to rape 21-year-old woman in park, a group intervenes, then gang rapes her

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and beaten by five men at a park in Noida. The woman had gone to meet an acquaintance to explore a job opportunity.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident took place around 8.30pm on Wednesday at a park in Sector 63 of Noida, barely 500 metres away from a police post in the area. Police have arrested four men, including the acquaintance who allegedly tried to sexually assault her, while two are still at large. The arrested men were identified by the police as Ravi, a resident of phase 3; Brijkishore, Pitambar alias Pritam, and Umesh. All are residents of Sector 63. The two men who are yet to be caught were identified as Guddu and Shamu.

The cops have said that the woman had gone to Sector 63 to meet Ravi, who works as a peon at an export company and had called her there on the pretext of discussing a job opportunity. Later, Ravi took the woman in park, where he tried to rape her. The woman then screamed for help, after which two men approached them and beat up Ravi, who ran away. After Ravi fled, Guddu and Shamu raped the woman and called Brijkishore, Pitambar and Umesh who took turns to rape her. All the five then fled.

After the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar told the Hindustan Times, “The girl was bleeding and needed urgent medical attention when she approached the nearby police post; she was rushed to the hospital immediately. She is out of danger now but she was beaten up badly by the accused. Two accused are still at large and will be arrested soon.” The police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of each of the two men still at large.