'NOC No Longer Required For Land, Property Registration In Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: In a bid to give relief to the residents of the state, the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has decided to do away with the clause of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for registration of any property.

Elaborating on the decision, the chief minister said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision had been taken in larger public interest to ensure that people did not face any type of inconvenience in the process of getting the registration of property.

He said that the legal mechanism for this decision had already been worked out and the details would soon be shared. Mann said that this decision was taken in due consultation with the general public and is aimed solely at ensuring their benefit.

The chief minister said that currently the public both from urban and rural areas in the state were facing a lot of problems due to non-availability of NOC which resulted in non-execution of registration of the property and creating a lot of problems for the common man.

However, Mann further said that now this problem would be solved as the requirement of NOC for the registration of the property had been abolished by the state government.